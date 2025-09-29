IceRays Return Home for Two-Game Set against Odessa Jackalopes October 3 & 4

Published on September 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - After a tough road trip to the North American Hockey League (NAHL) Showcase in Minnesota, the Corpus Christi IceRays return to Hilliard Center for a two-game series against the Odessa Jackalopes on Friday, October 3 and Saturday, October 4. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Get your tickets today at www.goicerays.com, Ticketmaster, or by visiting the box office at Hilliard Center. The IceRays are offering $5 tickets for students and active military with valid ID at the box office. Plus, kids get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket!

"As a group, we know we didn't play to our potential in Minnesota," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "This week is all about responding the right way-coming home, playing with purpose, and setting the tone for the kind of team we want to be. We expect a high-energy weekend against Odessa."

The IceRays are eager to bounce back in front of their home crowd following a challenging showing at the NAHL Showcase, where they dropped all three matchups. Corpus Christi looks to make up ground in the South Division, where they currently sit in 8th place with four points, while the Jackalopes enter the weekend in 5th, coming off two wins in Minnesota.

As the regular season ramps up, the IceRays also made their final roster cuts following the NAHL Showcase. After making several tough decisions, the coaching staff is confident in a lineup built for competition, chemistry, and growth.

"We've made some difficult choices, but we're confident in the group we have," St. Jacques added. "This is a team that's hungry to prove itself."







