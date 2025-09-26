IceRays Fall to Danbury in Showcase Finale 6-4

Published on September 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







BLAINE, MN - In a back-and-forth battle Friday morning at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, the Corpus Christi IceRays (2-3-0) closed out the event with a 6-4 loss to the Danbury Hat Tricks (3-3-0). The IceRays leave the Super Rink without earning a point from the week's action.

An early bench minor for too many men gave Danbury a power play, but Corpus Christi managed to escape unscathed. The Hat Tricks set the tone early peppering IceRays goaltender Xander Miceli with nine shots in the opening 10 minutes. Danbury eventually broke through when defenseman Joshua Williams found the back of the net, giving the Hat Tricks a 1-0 lead after at the intermission. However, a spearing major against Danbury's Austin Michaud at the buzzer handed Corpus Christi a five-minute power play to open the second.

The IceRays capitalized early on the man advantage, as James Chase knocked in a loose puck in front to tie the game 1-1. It was Chase's second power-play goal and third overall this season. The momentum continued for Corpus Christi, and just after the power play expired, Jack Mackenzie jammed home his second goal of the week during a net-front scramble to give the IceRays their first lead. But Danbury responded quickly. Just over a minute later, Matthew Shpungin fired a seeing-eye wrist shot through traffic to tie the game at 2-2 heading into a wild third period.

Corpus Christi regained the lead early in the final frame when Nick Evans buried his second goal of the week, following up a shot off the post from Grayson Gerhard to make it 3-2. Following the go-ahead-goal, back-to-back penalties against the IceRays proved costly allowing Danbury to score twice on the ensuing power play. Shpungin ripped home his second of the game and Ryan Lukko added the other giving the Hat Tricks a 4-3 lead.

That lead doubled moments later when Parker Deschene converted on a breakaway, putting Danbury ahead 5-3. Corpus Christi fought to get within one after Chase deflected home his second of the game but it was too little too late after a Danbury empty netter sealed a 6-4 victory for the Hat Tricks.

UP NEXT AT HOME

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center to host the Odessa Jackalopes on October 3rd and 4th. Both games start at 7:05 PM CT and can either be watched on NAHLTV or listened to on Retro Radio CC. Tickets start at just $5 and are available now at goicerays.com or via Ticketmaster.







