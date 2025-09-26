Hat Tricks, NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Announce Ticket Collaboration for Select Games
Published on September 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (FPHL) and the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks (NAHL) announced Monday a new collaboration that will give fans added value on select game days throughout the 2025-26 season.
On 10 special dates this season, fans will have the opportunity to attend both a Hat Tricks FPHL game and a Jr. Hat Tricks NAHL game on the same day for just $20. For comparison, a Hat Tricks (FPHL) ticket is normally $18.50 and a Jr. Hat Tricks (NAHL) ticket is $10.
Tickets are available now through tixr.com. Use code NAHL at checkout to redeem the discount.
Additionally, any Hat Tricks FPHL season ticket holder can attend Jr. Hat Tricks home games for just $5 by simply mentioning they are a Fed season ticket holder at the door.
The collaborative dates are as follows:
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Rebels | 7:00 p.m. vs. Port Huron Prowlers
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. vs. Maryland Black Bears | 7:00 p.m. vs. Watertown Wolves
Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 - 3:30 p.m. vs. Northeast Generals | 7:30 p.m. vs. Watertown Wolves
Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 - 3:30 p.m. vs. New Hampshire Mountain Kings | 7:30 p.m. vs. Blue Ridge Bobcats
Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 - 1:00 p.m. vs. New Hampshire Mountain Kings | 7:00 p.m. vs. Blue Ridge Bobcats
Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 - 3:30 p.m. vs. Elmira Aviators | 7:30 p.m. vs. Binghamton Black Bears
Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 - 12:00 p.m. vs. Johnstown Tomahawks | 7:30 p.m. vs. Watertown Wolves
Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 - 12:00 p.m. vs. New Hampshire Mountain Kings | 7:30 p.m. vs. Indiana Sentinels
Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 - 12:00 p.m. vs. New Hampshire Mountain Kings | 7:00 p.m. vs. Indiana Sentinels
Saturday, April 4, 2026 - 3:00 p.m. vs. Maryland Black Bears | 7:00 p.m. vs. Ports Huron Prowlers
"This partnership is a win-win for our fans and for hockey in Danbury," Hat Tricks president Herm Sorcher said. "It's a great chance to support both the pro team and our junior program while enjoying a full day of hockey at a great value."
North American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025
- Bugs Claw Past Black Bears in Shootout to Cap off NAHL Showcase - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Hat Tricks, NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Announce Ticket Collaboration for Select Games - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- Hat Tricks Erupt in Third Period to Beat IceRays 6-4 at NAHL Showcase - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- IceRays Fall to Danbury in Showcase Finale 6-4 - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Rochester Edges Rhinos - El Paso Rhinos
- Turnovers Costly in Hat Tricks' 3-2 Loss to Jackalopes - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Stories
- Hat Tricks, NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks Announce Ticket Collaboration for Select Games
- Hat Tricks Erupt in Third Period to Beat IceRays 6-4 at NAHL Showcase
- Turnovers Costly in Hat Tricks' 3-2 Loss to Jackalopes
- 2025 NAHL Showcase Preview
- Brassil Sparkles as Tricks Earn 2-1 Win over Jr. Americans to Split Weekend Series