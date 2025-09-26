Hat Tricks Erupt in Third Period to Beat IceRays 6-4 at NAHL Showcase

Published on September 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks used a four-goal third period outburst to surge past the Corpus Christi Ice Rays, earning a 6-4 victory Friday morning at the 2025 NAHL Showcase.

Special teams played a key role in the win, as Matt Shpungin and Ryan Lukko each scored on the power play to help fuel the third-period surge. Shpungin netted two goals overall, while Parker Deschene and Peter Freel also found the back of the net in the final frame to put Danbury in control.

Josh Williams chipped in with a goal earlier in the contest, ensuring the Hat Tricks stayed within striking distance before the late rally.

On the defensive end, goaltender Jon Dukaric was sharp, turning aside 28 of 32 shots to secure the victory.

The balanced attack saw five different Hat Tricks score, with Shpungin leading the way offensively. Click HERE for the complete box score.

With the victory, Danbury improves its Showcase record to 1-1 while picking up valuable momentum heading into Saturday's finale against the Minnesota Mallards.

The puck drops at 12:45 PM ET from the Swan Super Rink in Blaine, MN. Fans can watch live on NATV.com.







