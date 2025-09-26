Turnovers Costly in Hat Tricks' 3-2 Loss to Jackalopes

Two costly turnovers proved to be the difference as the Odessa Jackalopes edged the Danbury Hat Tricks 3-2 in the opening game of the NAHL Showcase for both teams. Brendan Boring and Tanner Terranova provided the offense for the Hat Tricks.

Odessa struck first with 11:12 remaining in the opening period. On a Danbury power play, Parker Deschene fanned on a shot from the near-side circle. The miscue sent Odessa's Jack L'Esperance the other way in transition, where he fed Brandon Catalano for a redirect past goaltender Luke Brassil to make it 1-0 Jackalopes.

Boring tied the game with 5:41 left in the first. After blocking a shot in his own zone, Boring carried the puck through center ice before dishing to Peter Freel. Freel's initial attempt fanned, but Boring collected the loose puck and ripped home his second goal of the season past Odessa netminder Kevin Jones.

The Hat Tricks took their first lead at 3:35 of the second period when Terranova scored his first junior hockey goal. After Lukas Zimovcak's shot was stopped by Jones, Terranova pounced on the rebound in the slot and buried it to give Danbury a 2-1 edge.

Odessa pulled even early in the third. On a power play following an Evan Dantas penalty, Melker Lovenlund fed Adam Matar in front, who turned and snapped a quick shot past Brassil for his first of the season.

The Jackalopes sealed the win on another Danbury miscue late in the third. With Odessa killing a double minor, Dantas attempted a pass through the slot that was intercepted by Jeremy Jacobs, who finished off the shorthanded chance to put Odessa ahead 3-2.

Jones finished with 27 saves on 29 shots, while Brassil stopped 26 of 29 for Danbury.







