Bugs Claw Past Black Bears in Shootout to Cap off NAHL Showcase

Published on September 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (3-3-1) rallied back from multiple one-goal deficits to claw past the Maryland Black Bears, 3-2 in the shootout at the NAHL Showcase Friday afternoon.

The Bears got on the board at 11:09 of the opening period as Sokrat Markarian was able to wrist home his second tally of the year to give Maryland an early 1-0 edge. SHV would even the score at 13:37 as William Alexis-Tremblay would throw a shot from the slot which was initially stopped then the rebound rattled around their netminder and into the net to make it a 1-1 ballgame.

After a scoreless second period, the Black Bears would regain the lead at 12:39 as Sam Osei would fire home his first goal of the year from the LW circle to give Marland the lead back at 2-1; The Bugs would respond again on the PP and w/ the extra attacker on the ice, it was Jake Stock redirecting home his second tally of the campaign off the initial shot from Johnny Berndt tying the contest up, 2-2 at 17:44.

After a scoreless OT, it was Duke Ehrhard fore-handing home the game-winner in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Bugs to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Maryland Black Bears.

Tyler Hodges was sharp in net yet again making 26 saves to earn the win.

The Bugs will be back on the road to begin a two-game series against the Oklahoma Warriors this Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 P.M. from the Blazers Ice Centre.







