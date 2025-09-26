Rochester Edges Rhinos

Published on September 26, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Wednesday: El Paso Rhinos 2 VS Rochester Jr. Americans 3 - The NAHL Showcase is in full swing this week and your El Paso Rhinos are off to the NSC Super Rink here in beautiful Blaine, Minnesota. Rhinos take the early game and push Rochester to the backfoot and keep them on their toes. Troy Hunka draws first blood for the Rhinos, scoring with just under three minutes to go in the first period for a 1-0 lead as we move in to the second period. The Jr. Americans came back after first intermission with newfound confidence and earn themselves two goals to steal the lead. With just over five minutes to go, Diago Hotta brings it back to a 2-2 tie. Unfortunately for the Rhinos it would ultimately be Rochester with Murray Kanerva scoring the game-winning goal with 8:49 left to go in the third period for a 3-2 victory.







