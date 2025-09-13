Brahmas Top Rhinos, 4-1, in Season Opener

Friday: El Paso Rhinos 1 @ Lone Star Brahmas 4 - Rhinos are on the road this weekend for their first game of the season! The puck dropped Friday night to the start of a fierce fight as the Brahmas try and fend off the Rhino's advances on their home ice. The battle was long fought but the Rhinos drew first blood as Tommy Shore takes the first goal of the season with just under three minutes to go. Headed in to the second period we'd see more of the same, but the Brahmas took the opportunity of the first intermission to change their strategy and start pushing back. By the end of the period Nolan Davis takes a last-minute goal to tie up the game at 1-1. With one final period to go the Brahmas kick it in to high gear and push their advantage even further. Vincenzo Capano steals the lead for the Brahmas roughly halfway through the third for a 2-1 lead. As the period winds down Ryan Coots adds some insurance by increasing the gap by another point, followed just a few minutes later by Tyson Scanlon to solidify the victory for the Brahmas. Rhinos would fall 4-1 to the Brahmas, but this season is just starting!







