Maryland Begins 2025-26 Season against Rochester

Published on September 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







After two consecutive trips to Blaine, Minnesota, to play in the Robertson Cup Semi-Finals as East Division Champions, the Maryland Black Bears saw their three-peat hopes dashed at the hands of the Maine Nordiques in the 2024-25 East Division Semi-Finals. But Friday marks the start of the 2025-26 NAHL season, and the start of a new journey to return to the top of the East Division. Maryland's first test won't be easy, as they venture up to Rochester to take on the reigning East Division Champions, the Rochester Jr. Americans. This will mark the first time in franchise history that the Black Bears will start their season on the road.

Maryland found success last season in a variety of ways, finishing second in the division with a 35-17-7 record and 77 points. Their 196 goals for were the third most in the East Division, while the 160 goals against were the second fewest allowed. There will be eight players returning to Piney Orchard who played at least 20 games for the team last season. This includes forward and newly named captain Owen Drury, who recorded three goals and 13 points in 27 games and participated in three of Maryland's four playoff games against Maine last season. He becomes the ninth captain in Black Bears history, succeeding age-out forward Tyler Stern, who continues his hockey career with Northern Michigan University.

Forward Trey Hinton is the highest scoring returning player for Maryland, finishing seventh in assists (22) and points (30) in 58 games. Liam Doherty returns to the Black Bears' blue line for his second season in Maryland. Last season, Doherty recorded one goal, 15 assists, and 16 points in 49 regular season games. He also recorded an assist in four playoff games in the East Division Semi-Finals. Returning in between the pipes for the Black Bears is goaltender Ryan Denes, who recorded a 12-3-4 record with a 2.79 goals against average, .894 save percentage, and a shutout. He stepped up numerous times in net for the team throughout the 2024-25 season. Other familiar names returning to the team will be forwards Josh Frenette, Logan Dueling, and Tanner Duncan. Defenseman Sam Osei will rejoin Doherty as another veteran presence on the blue line.

The 2025-2026 Black Bears roster will also feature three players who were called up for a stint last season. Forward Jaden Duprey will join the team seeking a bigger role with Maryland. Last season, he spent most of his season in the National Collegiate Development Conference, splitting 43 games between the South Shore Kings and Seacoast Spartans. He recorded ten goals and twelve assists for 22 points in those games. Duprey shone in his nine game stint with the Black Bears, scoring a goal and five assists for six points. Defenseman Dominik Boltnar, who registered 26 points in 45 games with Team Maryland AAA in 2024-25, will also be fighting for more playing time after six games with Maryland last season, as will defenseman Ryan Ickes, who recorded an assist in his three games with the Black Bears last season. Ickes spent the majority of his 2024-25 campaign with the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies 18U AAA team, putting up 23 points in 67 games.

Plenty of new faces will also look to shine for the Black Bears this season, such as forward Petr Pavelec. Pavelec is coming off a great season with HC Víkovice U20 where he scored 10 goals and 31 points in 42 games. Defenseman Jonathan Lanza is coming to Piney Orchard with major junior hockey experience, having played 27 games with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Charlottetown Islanders, registering four points. Lanza also played 25 games for the British Columbia Hockey League's Surrey Eagles, where he put up two goals and six points.

Last season was a memorable one for Rochester, which won the East Division regular and postseason titles in just its second season in the NAHL. The Jr. Americans were the highest scoring team in the East Division with 241 goals, while also allowing the fewest goals against with 141. In the postseason, Rochester defeated the Johnstown Tomahawks in five games during the East Division Semi-Finals and followed that up by dispatching the Maine Nordiques in four games in the East Division Finals. In the Robertson Cup Semi-Finals, the Jr. Americans would fall in three games to the eventual champion Bismarck Bobcats. Rochester will be led by returning forward Owen King, whose 24 goals and 58 points put him at third on the Jr. Americans in both categories last season. Forward Keanan Dewberry also returns to Rochester, having recorded 19 goals and 35 points in 108 games for the Jr. Americans over the last two seasons.

Players to Watch:

Brayden Wade (F, MYD): With a wave of players leaving the Black Bears from last season, new faces need to step up. Wade looks to be one of those faces and has proved to be a difference maker in the past. Last season, he split time between two clubs, Islanders Hockey Club Prep West in 18U AAA and Holderness School in USHS-Prep. For the Islanders, Wade was a pivotal player in the offense by scoring 18 goals and 40 points in 28 games. He was equally as potent for Holderness, with 14 goals and 32 points in 27 games.

Dexter Kichline (D, ROC): Kichline returns to Rochester for his third season manning the blueline. He has been an impact player for the Jr. Americans, providing speed and sound defensive abilities to the defensive core. On top of that, Kichline has been productive offensively, putting up eight goals and 34 points in 114 games with Rochester in his career.

Maryland and Rochester will square off on Friday, September 12th, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Saturday, September 13th, at 7:00 p.m. ET, with both games taking place at Rochester Ice Center. All games can be streamed on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.