A Spectacular Start: Warriors Shut Out Mudbugs On Opening Night

Published on September 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors shutout the Shreveport Mudbugs, 4-0, Friday night to open the season on the highest of notes. Billy Stuski was perfect in-between the pipes, making 24 tremendous saves en-route to his second career North American Hockey League shutout. The offense for Oklahoma, one of the biggest questions coming into the season, was red hot early as Ben Likness netted a pair of 1st period goals to give the Warriors the lead. His line mates, Dominik Kiss and Jakub Bednarik, picked up both assists on both goals. The packed Blazers Ice Centre was also treated to an excellent tilt between former Mudbug turned Warrior Mason Wright and Remi Pusateri. Wright got a few powerful right hooks in on Pusateri, which was surely a battle of former teammates. The 2nd period was a defensive battle with the Mudbugs increasing pressure offensively. Excellent saves and timely defense keep the Mudbugs at bay, limiting quality looks at net. The Warrior penalty kill was strong, eliminating chances for Shreveport. Period 3 was Warrior hockey at its best. An early goal from Brendan Schooley gave the Warriors a comfortable 3-0 lead and then the stout defense went to work. Despite facing 11 shots, Billy Stuski proved why he is one of the best goaltenders in the league. Each one, he was able to turn aside, sealing an opening night shutout victory. It is the first opening night shutout victory in team history.

The Warriors will look for the sweep and to defend home ice tomorrow night at 7PM against these same Mudbugs. The game will only be available via NATV.

