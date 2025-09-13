Amarillo Wranglers Edge New Mexico Ice Wolves, 2-1

Published on September 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the New Mexico Ice Wolves 2-1 on opening night Friday, Sept. 12. The Wranglers opened the scoring with 14:15 remaining in the first as Danylo Dolin would score his first NAHL goal for the lead. Andy Earl would score his first of the season with 14:29 remaining in the second period to tie the game at one. The goalie duel between Jackson Silverberg and Charles-Antione Girard would stay deadlocked at one until there was just three minutes remaining in the game. Tyler Tsoukalas would tap in a back door pass from Padraic Whited for the game winning goal. The Ice Wolves and Wranglers do battle again Saturday, September 13 at 6:30pm MT.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.