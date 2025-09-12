Corpus Christi IceRays Announce Roster for Opening Weekend

Published on September 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) have officially finished their 2025-26 Training Camp, assembling a competitive group of 30 players from across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Among them are five returning veterans from last season's roster.

Over the coming week, Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques and Associate Coach Phil Oberlin will guide the team through practices and scrimmages in preparation for Home Opening Weekend, set for September 19-20 at the Hilliard Center against the Lone Star Brahmas.

"We're really excited about this group," said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "We've got a strong mix of returning veterans and new talent who've earned their spot. These guys have worked hard throughout camp, and we're ready to compete from day one."

Below is the Corpus Christi IceRays 2025-26 roster heading into Opening Weekend, with players listed by position and hometown.

*Designates a returner

Forwards

#6 Johnny Maruna - Euclid, Ohio

#7 Grayson Gerhard* - Allen, Texas

#11 Viktor Lundstrom - Skellefteå, Sweden

#12 James Chase - The Colony, Texas

#13 Nick Sinani* - Northville, Michigan

#14 Ondrej Husak - Bratislava, Slovakia

#15 Colin Ward - Chatham, Massachusetts

#16 Easton Swift - West Hartford, Connecticut

#17 Chase Nehring - Minnetrista, Minnesota

#19 Jack Mackenzie - Westfield, Indiana

#20 William Stewart - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

#21 Quinn Metzger - Avon, Ohio

#22 Jonathan Cifaldi - Gibraltar, Michigan

#23 Cameron Kimmerly - East Wenatchee, Washington

#24 Emil Obstfelder - Hagan, Norway

#25 Charles Norris III - Fayetteville, North Carolina

#29 Billy Biedermann* - Little Current, Ontario, Canada

Defensemen

#2 Tyler McGowan - Irvine, California

#4 Marc-Alexandre Richard - Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada

#5 Lucas Hihn - Burlington, Ontario, Canada

#8 Marty Magaletta - Clifton Park, New York

#9 Nick Evans - Malden, Massachusetts

#10 Trent Coleman - Riverview, Florida

#18 Islom Dzhabberganov - Tashkent, Uzbekistan

#55 Sam Troutwine* - Eveleth, Minnesota

#81 William Paquet - Gatineau, Québec City, Canada

#91 Ture Anund - Enskede, Sweden

Goaltenders

#1 Cassidy Kittredge - Upper Saint Clair, Pennsylvania

#30 Vladislav Bryzgalov* - Haddonfield, New Jersey

#35 Xander Miceli - Brentwood, Tennessee

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: OPENING WEEKEND AT HILLIARD CENTER

The IceRays open the 2025-26 NAHL regular season at home with a two-day Opening Weekend Celebration, September 19 and 20:

Friday, Sept. 19 - $1 Beer Night, presented by Michelob Ultra and I&F Distribution

Saturday, Sept. 20 - Pregame Block Party featuring live music from The Chainlinks, local food & beer trucks, and $1 Hot Dog Night presented by H-E-B

Opening Weekend tickets are ON SALE NOW!

Visit GoIceRays.com or Ticketmaster to reserve your seats - tickets start at just $5!







