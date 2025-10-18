IceRays' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener Against Rhinos, 4-2

Published on October 17, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (4-6-0) came up short in a comeback attempt Friday night, falling 4-2 to the El Paso Rhinos (4-5-1) at the Hilliard Center. Rhino's goaltender Michael Modelski shined in net, making 33 saves to remain undefeated on the season.

The IceRays' struggling penalty kill was tested early, facing two infractions within the first 10 minutes. Despite some chances, including a shot off the post by El Paso, Corpus Christi successfully killed off both penalties to keep the game scoreless. At the halfway mark of the period, the IceRays flipped the momentum when Nick Sinani buried a one-time missile from the slot to make it 1-0. Jack Mackenzie and Jonathan Pylypuik picked up assists on Sinani's third goal of the season and first since opening weekend.

El Paso responded just two minutes into the second period with a deflection by Raphael Laviollete to tie the game. IceRays goalie Vladislav Bryzgalov, making his second consecutive start, had been stellar up to that point. Both teams traded power plays throughout the middle of the frame but came up empty. The tie was broken late in the period during a net-front scramble, where Rhinos forward Brendan Murray lifted a fadeaway shot over Bryzgalov's shoulder to give El Paso a 2-1 lead heading into intermission.

A choppy start to the third period slowed the IceRays attack, with El Paso nursing their one-goal advantage. However, Corpus Christi broke through before the halfway point. Forward Grayson Gerhard led a 3-on-2 rush and slipped a pass to Billy Biedermann, who set up Easton Swift for a blast that tied the game at two on Swift's first goal of the season.

Six minutes later, coming out of a media timeout, the Rhinos won an offensive zone faceoff and found Murray in front to poke home his second goal of the game, restoring a 3-2 El Paso lead.

Corpus Christi made a final push in the last three minutes with an empty net but couldn't beat Modelski, who sealed his third consecutive win. El Paso added an empty-net goal in the dying seconds from Jackson Potulny to secure a 4-2 victory.

