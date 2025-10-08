Corpus Christi Set for Showdown in Shreveport

Published on October 8, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - After splitting their home series last weekend, the Corpus Christi IceRays (3-4-0) of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) travel to Shreveport, Louisiana, for a two-game set against the Shreveport Mudbugs (4-4-1) at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum. The series opens on Friday, October 10, and concludes on Saturday, October 11, with puck drop at 7:11 p.m. both nights.

Watch every IceRays game on the road this season by going to NAHLTV, signing up, and choosing the IceRays as your favorite team! You can also listen to the games by downloading the Retro Radio CC app on your favorite smart device! The pregame show begins 15 minutes before puck drop with exclusive interviews from IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques and IceRays players.

"We showed some grit last weekend, but we know we've got to be more consistent," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "Shreveport's always a tough place to play. They're physical, they play fast, and they feed off that home crowd. We're focused on tightening up defensively and capitalizing on our chances. If we stick to our identity, we like our chances this weekend."

This weekend marks the first meeting between the IceRays and Mudbugs since their Robertson Cup Playoff clash in April, where Corpus Christi swept the best-of-five series in three straight games to advance. During the regular season, however, Shreveport held the upper hand, posting an 8-3-1 record across 12 matchups including wins in the final two games to secure second place in the South Division. The IceRays struggled on the road in the series, finishing 1-4-1 at George's Pond.

IceRays forward Billy Biedermann is expected to play in his 100 th career game in Shreveport on Saturday. Biedermann, from Little Current, Ontario, is playing his third season in the Coastal Bend where he's posted 17 goals and 46 points in 98 games. He's played in all seven games this season with a total of five points after picking up his first goal of the season against Odessa over the weekend.

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center on October 17th and 18th for a two-game showdown against the El Paso Rhinos. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Tickets start at just $5!

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.