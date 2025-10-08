"Be a Buddy, Not a Bully" with the New Mexico Ice Wolves

Published on October 8, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Join the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Saturday, October 11 for its annual Be a Buddy, Not a Bully event from 3:30pm - 5pm MT.

- Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque hosts with public skating and skate rental free with admission

- Everyone is welcome- whether you're a seasoned skater or stepping onto the ice for the first time. Lace up your skates and spend the afternoon with the NAHL NM Ice Wolves. Not sure how to skate? No problem. Pair up with an NM Ice Wolves buddy, skate with team mascot Chilly, learn a few new skills and maybe even make a new friend along the way

- This special event is part of National Bullying Prevention Month, and the NM Ice Wolves invite our New Mexico community to come together to spread kindness, build connections and take a stand against bullying

