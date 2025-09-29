Experience Ice Hockey on Balloon Fiesta Opening Weekend with an Early 5pm MT Start on Saturday, October 4

Published on September 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© today announced its Saturday, October 4 game will have a special 5pm MT start time so that attendees can still get up early for Sunday's Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta activities. And in support of the Balloon Fiesta, every fan through the door will receive a limited edition commemorative Balloon Fiesta hockey puck to take home. Chuck-A-Puck prizes include pairs of tickets and parking passes courtesy of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta.

The special 5pm MT early game start time for Saturday's showdown against South Division rival Amarillo Wranglers is also a great chance for families with young kids to experience the fun and speed of live ice hockey. The NM Ice Wolves are off to a solid start for the 2025-2026 season with a 5-2-0-1 record and second place in the rough and tumble South Division well known as The Dirty South.

All games for both NAHL and NA3HL NM Ice Wolves are available to stream live on NAHL TV at home and on mobile devices. The NAHL TV service is designed and supported for viewing on home televisions by downloading the NAHL TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more. NATV can also be viewed on a PC, Android and iOS phones phones and tablets. Registering for an account is free here and the site can be viewed on a variety of screen sizes. All NM Ice Wolves games are produced using 10 cameras, replays and live interviews with a unique internship program that teaches high school students how to do live sports production using a state of the art dedicated production facility.

Become a part of the pack this season and check out the new NM Ice Wolves Fan Zone page on Yepple available via mobile and desktop browsers. The interactive fan engagement platform connects NM Ice Wolves fans to tickets, game predictions, roster information, the Chilly's Pro Shop for NM Ice Wolves gear, fun trivia, and lets fans register for chances to win prizes including game-worn jerseys and much more.

Single game tickets start at $18 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $31 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

2025-2026 season ticket packages are still available with season ticket holders receiving a guaranteed seat for NM Ice Wolves home games in the regular season, priority access to playoff tickets and priority renewal. Season tickets start at $770 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats and $420 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and will be prorated for the number of games still to be played. With the purchase of a full season package, you'll receive an NA3HL Season Pass for best seats available on game day. Season tickets can be contracted using a payment plan that is available when finalizing. For accessible and companion seating please contact tickets@nmicewolves.com.

Partial season tickets start at $385 for Reserved Stadium Chair seats and $210 for Reserved Bleacher Seats. Partial season tickets are also available in a six-game flex pack, $165 for stadium chair seats and $90 for bleacher seats.

The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks and catering options, including adult beverages, are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact suites@nmicewolves.com for more information. New for the 2025-2026 season is the option to add a bar to suites through 312 Mobile Bar & Liquor Service giving suite hosts the ability to treat their guests with tailor-made selections of beer, wine, spirits and signature cocktails.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.