New Mexico Ice Wolves Finish Successful Showcase

Published on September 28, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves finished the 2025 NAHL Showcase winning two out of three games. The Ice Wolves lost the opening game against the Kenai River Brown Bears, and former NA3HL Head Coach Darren Banks, in a hard fought 3-2 final score. The following day the Ice Wolves took on the Johnstown Tomahawks. In another tight battle the Ice Wolves earned the victory in overtime. Rookie Koen Harrold scored the game winning goal, earning his first NAHL goal. The final day of the Showcase the Ice Wolves faced the Minnesota Mallards for the first matchup in franchise history between the two teams which saw the Ice Wolves defeat the Mallards 4-3. The South Division as a whole had a good showing at the showcase earning a record of 11-10. The Ice Wolves had a tremendous experience overall in Minnesota during the short four-day trip.

The trip up to Minnesota offered the team a chance to bond with one another and focus on the once in a lifetime experiences players have in junior hockey. A major highlight of the trip was dinner at Herbie's on the Park in St. Paul, Olympic Gold Medal Head Coach, Herb Brooks' restaurant. The dinner had several special guests including, David Brooks (Herb Brooks' brother), Craig Leipold owner of the Minnesota Wild, Wild GM Bill Guerin, and Ice Wolves Alumni Liam Guerin. The Ice Wolves now turn their attention back to South Division play as they will take on the Amarillo Wranglers Saturday, October 4 which will also see a special 5pm MT start, offering fans the chance to make it to the game and still have time the next morning to attend the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. You can get your tickets at https://tickets.nmicewolves.com







