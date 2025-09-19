Ice Wolves Home Games Fri. 9/19 - Sat. 9/20

Published on September 18, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release









Sean Gibbons of the New Mexico Ice Wolves vs. the Amarillo Wranglers

(New Mexico Ice Wolves, Credit: Zach Price) Sean Gibbons of the New Mexico Ice Wolves vs. the Amarillo Wranglers(New Mexico Ice Wolves, Credit: Zach Price)

-The New Mexico Ice Wolves^® are in Albuquerque this weekend hosting South Division rival Oklahoma Warriors at Outpost Ice Arenas

-Games start at 6:30pm MT on Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20, 2025

-The NAHL NM Ice Wolves started their 2025-26 season at home last weekend topping the Amarillo Wranglers in a three-game series putting them second in the South Division with a 2-1 record. Highlight footage from the weekend is available for download here: NM Ice Wolves Highlights

-Special guest UNM Volleyball and Head Coach John Newman-Gonchar

Saturday, September 20

-Skate with the players after the game

Single game tickets start at $17.50 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $30 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com

Single game tickets start at $17.50 for Reserved Bleacher Seats and $30 for Reserved Stadium Chair Seats. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.

Images from this story







