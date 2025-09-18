IceRays Host Home Opening Weekend Celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays are set to launch the 2025-26 North American Hockey League (NAHL) regular season with a Home Opening Weekend Celebration at the Hilliard Center on Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20. The IceRays will take on their longtime rivals, the Lone Star Brahmas, in what promises to be an electric start to the season.

Newly appointed head coach Kevin St. Jacques, making his NAHL debut, shared his thoughts ahead of the matchup, "There's no better way to kick off the season than at home, in front of our fans, against a great team we hope brings out the best in us. We're focused on putting in the work and attention to detail as we get prepared for the weekend."

Opening Night - Friday, September 19, features $1 Beer Night, presented by Michelob Ultra and L&F Distributors, to get the season started with a bang.

The celebration continues on Saturday, September 20, with a pregame block party on Shoreline Drive, featuring live music from The Chainlinks, along with a wide variety of food and beer trucks for fans to enjoy. Inside the arena, it's $1 Hot Dog Night, presented by H-E-B, while the IceRays take the ice in game two of the weekend series.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster or you can visit www.goicerays.com. Tickets are as low as $5! Don't miss the start of another exciting season of IceRays hockey!







