Corpus Christi IceRays Renew Broadcast Partnership with Retro Radio CC for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays are excited to announce the renewal of their partnership with Retro Radio CC to broadcast all home and away games for the upcoming 2025-26 North American Hockey League (NAHL) season.

Fans can once again catch every faceoff, goal, and thrilling finish live on Retro Radio CC, bringing the full excitement of IceRays hockey to listeners across South Texas and beyond. The renewed partnership guarantees complete coverage- including pregame shows, live in-game commentary, and postgame analysis.

"Retro Radio CC is pumped for IceRays hockey," said Ed Ocanas, Operations Manager of Retro Radio CC. "We're beyond excited for the 2025-26 season! We truly feel like part of the team and are proud to be your exclusive source to hear every IceRays game-home and away. Let's pack the stands, turn up the volume, and cheer loud!"

Retro Radio CC-known for its classic hits and strong community presence-has been a trusted broadcast partner and a longtime supporter of local sports. Fans can download the Retro Radio CC app on their smartphones by clicking [HERE] or visiting www.goicerays.com. Opening Weekend: Mark Your Calendars!

The IceRays kick off the 2025-26 NAHL regular season at home with a two-game series against the Lone Star Brahmas on September 19 & 20. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. both nights, with the pregame show beginning 15 minutes before game time.

Don't miss the Opening Weekend Celebration at the American Bank Center:

Friday, Sept. 19 - $1 Beer Night, presented by Michelob Ultra and I&F Distribution

Saturday, Sept. 20 - Pregame Block Party with live music by The Chainlinks, local food and beer trucks, plus $1 Hot Dog Night presented by H-E-B

Tickets are ON SALE NOW!

Reserve your seats today at GoIceRays.com or Ticketmaster - prices start at just $5!

For the latest schedule updates, player news, and ticket info, visit www.goicerays.com.







