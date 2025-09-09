IceRays Acquire Defenseman Sam Troutwine from Wilderness

Published on September 9, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) proudly announce the acquisition of defenseman Sam Troutwine from the Minnesota Wilderness in exchange for a tender for the 2025-26 season.

Troutwine, a 2006-born blueliner, from Eveleth, Minnesota, returns to the Coastal Bend bringing with him a steady two-way presence and familiarity with the South Division. Over two seasons in Corpus Christi, he made 38 appearances posting ten points and a +/- of +14 before being traded to Minnesota midway through the 2024-25 season. The 6'4 rear guard finished the season with the Wilderness playing in nine games and picking up an assist.

"Sam is a player we really liked last season and jumped on him when we saw he was available," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "He's got the tools to be a shutdown guy, but also the mobility and vision to contribute offensively. We believe he'll be a great fit in our system and help solidify our back end."

The IceRays continue to build a competitive and balanced roster ahead of the 2025-26 NAHL season. With Troutwine's addition, Corpus Christi gains a defenseman ready to make an impact both on and off the ice.

Troutwine is expected to join the team ahead of the opening week of the NAHL regular season.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: OPENING WEEKEND AT HILLIARD CENTER

The IceRays open the 2025-26 NAHL regular season at home with a two-day Opening Weekend Celebration, September 19 and 20:

Friday, Sept. 19 - $1 Beer Night, presented by Michelob Ultra and I&F Distribution

Saturday, Sept. 20 - Pregame Block Party featuring live music from The Chainlinks, local food & beer trucks, and $1 Hot Dog Night presented by H-E-B

Opening Weekend tickets are ON SALE NOW!

Visit GoIceRays.com or Ticketmaster to reserve your seats - tickets start at just $5!







North American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2025

IceRays Acquire Defenseman Sam Troutwine from Wilderness - Corpus Christi IceRays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.