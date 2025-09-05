IceRays Win Preseason OT Thriller 5-4 over Mudbugs

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (1-0-0) win a thriller to open preseason action over the Shreveport Mudbugs (0-0-1) in overtime by a final score of 5-4. IceRays newcomer Easton Swift scored the overtime winner with 19 seconds remaining to cap off the victory at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum Thursday night.

"I liked the resilience we showed tonight, said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. It wasn't perfect-there are definitely things we need to clean up-but the guys battled hard, stayed composed, and found a way to win in overtime. That's what preseason is about: building chemistry, learning, and competing. Proud of the effort, and we'll keep pushing forward."

The IceRays were on their heels early in the 1 st period allowing Shreveport to take control early and test IceRays Goaltender Xander Miceleli. He was sharp early making key saves to keep the Mudbugs off the board until Carter Mckay swatted a rebound past him to make it 1-0 Mudbugs. The IceRays would respond just over six minutes later when Forward William Steward chased down a loose puck and chipped one past Mudbugs Goaltender Alex Perrin to tie the game at 1-1. Shreveport would strike back before the end of the frame off an odd-man rush finishing with a shot by William-Alexis Tremblay to restore a one goal lead and sending the Mudbugs with a 2-1 lead at the intermission.

After a sleepy start for both sides in the 2 nd period, Corpus Christi went on the offensive and rattled of three unanswered goals starting with Forward Jonathan Cifaldi chipping a puck home to make it 2-2. Thirty-seconds later Mudbugs Defenseman Evan Adams shot a puck off the shin pads of IceRays Forward Chase Nehring that bounced past Perrin to give Corpus Christi a 3-2 lead. Returning Forward Grayson Gerhard wanted to the join the party too and added his 1 st of the preseason by turning the corner on a Mudbugs defender and slipping a forehand shot through the five-hole of Perrin to make it 4-2 IceRays at the second intermission.

Shreveport would not go away quietly in the 3 rd period as Jacob Stock for the Mudbugs had a pass ricochet of his skate and passed IceRays Goaltender Cassidy Kitteridge who took the net for the final 20 minutes. Corpus Christi did their best to hold on to a 4-3 lead, but Shreveport executed with their goalie pulled and Stock scored the equalizer to make it 4-4 and send the game to overtime.

The IceRays had multiple chances to win the game at three-on-three but none better than a penalty shot from Jack Mackenzie that was turned aside with the blocker by Perrin. It was just a matter of time however as Easton Swift had space with the puck on his stick and fired a wrist shot passed Perrin to seal a 5-4 win over the Mudbugs to kick off the preseason.







