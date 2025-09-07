IceRays Shut Out for Second Consecutive Night by Mudbugs, 3-0

Published on September 6, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (1-2-0) were shutout for the second consecutive night by the Shreveport Mudbugs (2-0-1) by a final score of 3-0 at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum on Saturday night. Mudbugs Goaltender Tyler Hodges made 30 saves in the victory to close out the exhibition series.

A streak of bad luck continued to plague the IceRays in the 1st period that saw them hit a post and take multiple penalties to kick off the night. A stout penalty kill on the weekend was finally perforated on a wrist shot through traffic by Mudbugs Defenseman Corbin Gephart to give Shreveport a 1-0 lead. IceRays Goaltender Vladislav Bryzgalov surrendered the opening goal but was perfect the rest of the way including multiple highlight reel saves. But just like the first two games of the series the IceRays saw themselves trailing at the break.

Shreveport dominated position to open the 2nd period and continued to pepper Bryzgalov with shots looking to extend the advantage. Fortunately for the IceRays Bryzgalov was locked in turning aside all 10 shots he faced. Corpus Christi was held without a shot on goal for more than half the frame until Forward Chase Nehring nearly beat Mudbugs Goalie Tyler Hodges with a wrist shot. The IceRays finished the period strong but still failed to find the net extending a shutout streak of five period after 40 minutes.

An early power play in the third gave Corpus Christi a chance to tie the game but a turnover led to a breakaway for Mudbugs Forward Jared Greiner. He chipped it past the glove of Bryzgalov for his short-handed tally and a 2-0 Mudbugs lead. The IceRays continued to test Hodges at the other end of the rink, but he stood tall on the evening stopping all 30 shots he faced. Mudbugs Forward Evan Hoglund added an empty netter to seal the victory for Shreveport by a final score of 3-0.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2025

IceRays Shut Out for Second Consecutive Night by Mudbugs, 3-0 - Corpus Christi IceRays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.