Warriors Drop Heartbreaker in Game 2, Prep for 1st Road Trip

After a 4-0 win on Friday night, the Warriors looked to sweep opening weekend against Shreveport. They were well on their way to that feat, as Oklahoma mounted a 3-0 lead through 28 minutes of play. Kyle Sorensen scored his first goal of the season, Brendan Schooley picked up his 2nd in as many games, and Ben Likness tallied his 3 goal of the year for the Warriors. However, Shreveport would not go down quietly and with some help from Warrior penalties, crawled their way back into the game over the course of the second and third periods. The Mudbugs would score 1 in the second and 2 more in the first stages of the 3rd. Then, with 1.2 seconds left, a last second shot found its way past the Warriors' net-minder Adam Kimbrel, giving the Mudbugs a remarkable come-from-behind win. Despite the crushing loss, there are plenty of positives to take away from the first weekend of the year.

Goal Scoring - The Warriors scored 7 goals this weekend and showed the ability to navigate the ice and create plays. Several goals were also rebounds, highlighting a strong net-front presence and getting the puck to the net.

Defense - Friday night was a defensive masterclass from the Warriors, even with Shreveport attacking on multiple fronts, the Warriors D stood strong, were patient, and used their assets to their advantage to get the puck out. Additionally, credit where credit is due to the multitudes of players blocking shots. Over 10 in Friday night's game alone.

Goaltending - Billy Stuski, absolutely nails on Friday night. Stopped 24 shots en route to his 2nd career shutout. Adam Kimbrel made his NAHL debut and played very well. He made 26 saves on Saturday night, at many times helping keep the Warriors in the game with Shreveport applying pressure. Unfortunately the outcome wasn't ideal, but it certainly was a great beginning to what is sure to be a tremendous career for Kimbrel.

Oklahoma now turns to face New Mexico on the road Friday and Saturday night. They're looking for their first win in Albuquerque since the 2023-24 season. It won't be the first weekend for the Ice Wolves however, as they faced Amarillo in a 3-game opening weekend set. New Mexico took 2 of 3 from the Wranglers, winning Friday and Sunday. Both games will be at 6:30 MT, 7:30 CT and will be live on NATV and Audio Only on Youtube.







