Alaska Trip Concludes with 3 in Anchorage

Published on October 8, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







A 3-game series in Anchorage will close out the first Alaska trip of the 2025-26 season for the Minnesota Wilderness. The Wilderness will take on the Anchorage Wolverines this Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Oct. 9-11) at the Sullivan Arena.

For Anchorage (3-3-1), these contests will mark their first time playing on home ice this season. Last weekend the Wolverines split a pair of games in Janesville, WI, vs. the Janesville Jets. In the opener, on Friday (Oct. 3), Anchorage won 7-4, while Janesville was victorious in Saturday's rematch, 6-3.

The Wilderness (7-1-1) enter Thursday's game having won their last 3. Last weekend, Minnesota swept a 2-game series at Kenai River by scores of 6-4 and 5-2.

This weekend's series will allow the Wilderness and Wolverines to renew acquaintances after they played two tight games in September in Cloquet. The two squads split the series with each team gaining a shootout victory. The Wilderness skated away with a 5-4 win on Sept. 19, and the Wolverines triumphed on Sept. 20, 3-2.

All games this weekend are slated to start at 7:30 p.m. AKDT.

Media: All games will stream on NAHLtv.com.

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent(s)

1 Wilderness 9 15 3 @ Anchorage (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

2 Janesville 8 10 2 @ Wisconsin

3 Fairbanks 7 8 2 vs. Springfield

3 Kenai River 9 8 Idle

5 Anchorage 7 7 3 vs. Wilderness (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

5 Wisconsin 9 7 2 vs. Janesville

7 Springfield 7 6 2 @ Fairbanks

8 Chippewa 8 3 Idle

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Wilderness 37 24 7 for 31 (22.3%) 8 for 35 (77.1%)

Anchorage 25 31 9 for 40 (22.5%) 12 for 35 (65.7%)







North American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.