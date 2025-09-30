Come-From-Behind Shootout Win Caps off Showcase

The Minnesota Wilderness erased a 2-goal deficit late in the third period and finished off the Austin Bruins in a shootout to close out the 2025 NAHL Showcase with a 3-2 victory.

Down 2-0 in the final stages of the third period, the Wilderness were chaotic in the offensive zone with immense pressure. Multiple chances were erased by splendid goaltending by Austin netminder Andrew Bely, shoots off the post and crossbar or blocks and redirections by Bruin defenders.

Finally, the Wilderness broke through with 7:05 left in regulation when Caleb Kim redirected a shot from Noah Dziver into the Austin net to make it 2-1. The goal was Kim's 4th of the season and was also assisted by Isaac Suh.

Less than five minutes later, the Wilderness pulled its goalie for an extra attacker and generated the equalizer with another deflection goal. Talan Blanck fired the puck from the slot, and it went past Bely after striking Avery Anderson's stick with 2:18 left. Kim also assisted on the tally, which was Anderson's 2 nd of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Wilderness then clinched the victory by outscoring the Bruins 2-0 in the shootout, thanks to goals by Lucas Ryen and Nate Murray.

Valdemar Andersen remained unbeaten between the Minnesota pipes, stopping 28 of 30 Austin shots to improve his record to 5-0.

Bely took the loss in his debut performance as a junior hockey goaltender, with 24 saves on 26 shots.

Special teams played a massive role in the game, as the Bruins used the power play for both of their goals. Siamion Marschanok posted both markers, the first coming with 5:57 left in the first, and the second just 26 seconds into the 2nd.

Minnesota (5-1-1) then buckled down on the penalty kill and denied the Bruins (2-1-2) from lighting the lamp the rest of the way, including in the overtime when Kim was penalized for hooking.

For the game, the Wilderness killed 8 of 10 Bruin power plays and was scoreless on all seven of its own power chances, including a 5-on-3 opportunity in the third period.

Saturday's win concludes Minnesota's Showcase schedule with a 2-1 record. In its prior two contests, the Wilderness beat the Minnesota Mallards in game 1, 3-1, and fell to the Lone Star Brahmas in game 2, 4-3.

Minnesota next heads to Alaska for its next five games. The Wilderness will be in Soldotna, AK, for two games vs. the Kenai River Brown Bears on Oct. 3-4, followed by a 3-game series at the Anchorage Wolverines Oct. 11-13.







