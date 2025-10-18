Bugs Stumble in Series Opener to Ice Wolves
Published on October 17, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (5-5-2) couldn't get much going and fell to the New Mexico Ice Wolves, 4-1 at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.
After NM grabbed the game's first goal, the Bugs responded w/ a goal from Liam Wolfe-Taulbee tipping home a shot from the slot to even the score, 1-1 at 15:47 of the opening period. The Wolves went back up ahead w/ 2:18 left in the opening frame as George McCaffery rammed home a rebound in front to give NM the lead again at 2-1.
NM's Brock Fairbanks and Sean Smith added goals in the 2nd period to extend the Ice Wolves lead to 4-1.
There was no goals scored from either team in the third period as the Ice Wolves topped the Mudbugs, 4-1.
The Bugs and Ice Wolves will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Don't forget to stick around after the game for our "Glo-Tober Fest" Glow in the dark postgame skate w/ the players.
