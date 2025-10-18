Warriors Win Warriors Come out Firing, Trounce Wranglers, 7-2

Published on October 17, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors scored seven goals en route to a 7-2 victory over Amarillo on Friday night. Defenseman Trent Burlison (2), who hadn't registered a point in 10 games, scored not once, but twice in the opening 4 minutes to give Oklahoma an early 2-goal lead. Burlison's pair was then followed up by William-Francisco Parent's (1) first career NAHL goal raising the Warrior lead to 3 after 20 minutes of play. Entering the 2nd, Oklahoma would not slow down as Captain Ethan Gonyeau (1) netted his first of the season on a beautiful three-on-three rush to make the score 4-0. Things would get a little dicey for the rest of the period however, as Amarillo would strike back with a short-handed and even-strength pair of goals of their own. After 40 minutes, the score was 4-2 Oklahoma. The Warriors were keen to not let the end of the 2nd dictate the rest of the game. Just 22 seconds into the 3rd, Kyle Sorensen (5) scored in slot on a beautiful hustle play from Mason Wright. With the momentum back in their favor, the Warriors would tack on a two more power-play goals, one from Ronnie Wade (2) and one from Jakub Bednarik (2) to bring their tally to 7. Those 7, is the most in a regulation game by Oklahoma dating back to the 2023-24 season. Defensively, Billy Stuski was terrific in net for the Warriors as he made 17 saves on 19 shots and now moves to 4-4 on the season. The Warriors are back to a.500 record at 6-6 and will look for the sweep tomorrow night. Puck drop is at 7:00 for Pucks and Paws night at the Blazers Ice Centre.

