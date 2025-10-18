Ice Wolves Top Mudbugs, 4-1
Published on October 17, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Shreveport Mudbugs 4-1 Friday, October 17. The Ice Wolves opened the scoring courtesy of Oskar Edberg scoring his second of the season off a pass from Max Young. Shreveport would tie the game four minutes later from a deflection from Liam Wolf-Taulbee. George McCaffery would then score a goal just two minutes later to restore the Ice Wolves lead after the first period. Start of the second period, Brock Fairbanks would score his fifth of the season on a wraparound to double the lead. Sean Smith would add one on the Watt Electric power play to make it a 4-1 game. Gavin Schahn would make 18 saves on 19 shots earning his second win of the season. The teams will meet again October 18 at 7:11PM CT/6:11PM MT.
