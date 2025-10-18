Ice Wolves Top Mudbugs, 4-1

Published on October 17, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Shreveport Mudbugs 4-1 Friday, October 17. The Ice Wolves opened the scoring courtesy of Oskar Edberg scoring his second of the season off a pass from Max Young. Shreveport would tie the game four minutes later from a deflection from Liam Wolf-Taulbee. George McCaffery would then score a goal just two minutes later to restore the Ice Wolves lead after the first period. Start of the second period, Brock Fairbanks would score his fifth of the season on a wraparound to double the lead. Sean Smith would add one on the Watt Electric power play to make it a 4-1 game. Gavin Schahn would make 18 saves on 19 shots earning his second win of the season. The teams will meet again October 18 at 7:11PM CT/6:11PM MT.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.