Comeback Effort Falls Short as Generals Top Hat Tricks 7-5

Published on October 17, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks' late rally came up just short Friday night, as the Northeast Generals held on for a 7-5 win in game one of their two-game set in Canton, MA.

Trailing 6-3 midway through the third period, Brendan Boring and Luke Melnik scored to pull the Hat Tricks within one, but the comeback bid was cut short when Northeast added a late insurance marker.

Parker Deschene, Kai Elkie, and Matt Shpungin also found the back of the net for Danbury. The loss marked the first time in eight games the Hat Tricks failed to record a point.

Northeast's Spencer Hirsch opened the scoring at 8:35 of the first period, beating Jon Dukaric from the faceoff circle to make it 1-0. Just over a minute later, Deschene broke free on a breakaway and buried his seventh of the season to even the score.

With less than a minute remaining in the opening frame, Braydon Hudtloff redirected a point shot past Dukaric to give the Generals a 2-1 edge heading into intermission.

Danbury tied it again early in the second when Austin Michaud led a two-on-one rush and slipped a backhand feed across to Elkie, who finished for his third of the season. But Northeast responded with goals from Stephan Fabiano and Kody Moyer to build a 4-2 advantage.

Shpungin brought the Hat Tricks within one with a sharp-angle shot that beat Wilson high on the short side, but Hirsch struck again just 14 seconds later to restore the two-goal cushion.

Northeast extended the lead to 6-3 before Boring and Melnik ignited the comeback effort in the third. Despite the late push, Danbury couldn't find the equalizer as the Generals sealed the 7-5 victory.

Wilson stopped 27 of 32 while Dukaric turned aside 25 of 31. Click here for the complete box score.







