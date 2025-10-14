Comeback Complete: Hat Tricks Rally Past Rebels 3-2

Published on October 14, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks erased a 2-0 deficit to earn an improbable 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Philadelphia Rebels on Tuesday afternoon. Captain Brendan Boring scored the power-play game-winner with 2:30 remaining, sealing the Rabbits' third straight win over Philadelphia.

Parker Deschene, Tanner Terranova, and Boring each recorded a goal and an assist, powering a late surge that turned a quiet afternoon into a dramatic finish.

After an even start, the Rebels struck first with 9:27 left in the opening period. Following a crisp passing sequence between Charlie Spencer and Johnny Conlin along the boards, Spencer circled behind the net and found Mikey Conlin in the slot. Conlin's shot slipped through traffic and past Jon Dukaric for his first of the year.

Just 1:50 into the second period, Johnny Conlin doubled the Rebels' lead. Skating into the zone along the near boards, he cut to the middle and fired a wrister high to the glove side for his seventh of the season.

Down 2-0 and struggling to find rhythm, Danbury finally broke through late in the third. Deschene put the Hat Tricks on the board with 7:06 left, sneaking a low shot through the five-hole of Philadelphia goaltender Ilja Nikitins for his team-leading sixth goal of the campaign.

Moments later, Abzal Alibek was whistled for roughing, setting up a key power play. With 25 seconds left on the man advantage, Terranova ripped a one-timer from the circle off feeds from Ryan Lukko and Lukas Zimovcak to tie the game, 2-2.

Another penalty to Philadelphia's Cade Kozak with just over three minutes to play gave the Rabbits another opportunity - and they made it count. Off a feed from Jeremy Sprung, Terranova's centering pass deflected off a Rebels defender and landed on the stick of Boring, who buried it from the slot for his third goal of the year and the eventual game-winner.

Nikitins stopped 21 of 24 shots for Philadelphia, while Dukaric turned aside 27 of 29 for his fourth win of the season. Click HERE for a complete box score.

The Hat Tricks now hit the road for a two-game series against the Northeast Generals in Canton, MA, beginning Friday night.







