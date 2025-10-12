Deschene, Dukaric Lead Hat Tricks to 3-2 Win over Rebels

Published on October 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Parker Deschene scored twice and goaltender Jon Dukaric made 39 saves as the Danbury Hat Tricks earned a 3-2 win over the visiting Philadelphia Rebels on Saturday afternoon, completing a weekend home-and-home sweep. The victory marks the Hat Tricks' first series sweep of the 2025-26 season.

The Rebels opened the scoring midway through the first period when veteran forward Ryan Bunting netted his sixth goal of the year with 9:35 remaining.

Just over a minute later, the Hat Tricks responded. Austin Michaud carried the puck behind the Rebels' net and sent a perfect centering feed to Deschene, who buried it past goaltender Ben Varsa to tie the game at one.

Deschene struck again midway through the second period to give Danbury a 2-1 lead. Defenseman Ryan Lukko threaded a long stretch pass from his own zone to spring Deschene on a breakaway, where he slipped the puck through Varsa's five-hole for his fifth goal of the season.

Philadelphia answered quickly, as Drew Belleson converted a rebound off a Dukaric pad save just 27 seconds later to even the score at two.

The Hat Tricks regained the lead for good early in the third. Off an offensive zone faceoff win, Luke Melnik worked the puck along the near wall and found Matt Shpungin in the high slot. Shpungin's quick wrist shot handcuffed Varsa and found its way into the net for the eventual game-winner just 1:30 into the final frame.

Varsa finished with 30 saves on 33 shots in the loss. Click here for a complete box score.

The teams wrap up their three-game set on Tuesday, October 14, at the Danbury Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:30 PM.







