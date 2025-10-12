Black Bears Dethrone Mountain Kings in Shootout Win

Published on October 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After a 4-1 win on Friday night for the Maryland Black Bears over the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, the two teams took the ice once again on Piney Orchard Ice Arena on Saturday night with a chance to take home two points. And despite a late-game tying goal by New Hampshire, Maryland was able to bounce back and take the win 4-3 in the shootout.

The Black Bears got the scoring started with a goal from forward Jaden Sikura, who used a backhand shot cruising through the slot to behind Mountain Kings' goalie Jake Kuzone to make it 1-0. New Hampshire responded with a two-on-one goal from forward Jackson Hone to tie the game 1-1. Maryland regained the lead on a tip from the slot from forward Mate Tardi to make the score 2-1 towards the end of the first period.

The Mountain Kings tied the game in the second period, 2-2, off a rebound goal from forward Tyler Dahms. Tardi scored his second goal of the game off of a rebound later in the second period to take a 3-2 lead. However, the Mountain Kings tied the game with 7.1 seconds to go off of a point shot through a screen by Dahms to make it 3-3. The game went scoreless through overtime and required a shootout, where Maryland forward Tanner Duncan scored the lone goal for the Black Bears, while Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes stopped all three shots he faced to secure a 4-3 win for the Black Bears. Denes made 18 saves in the winning effort while Kuzone stopped 56 shots in his NAHL debut.

Maryland will hit the road next weekend to take on the Johnstown Tomahawks on Friday, October 17th, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Saturday, October 8th, at 7:00 p.m. ET, at 1st Summit Arena. Maryland returns home on Tuesday, October 21st, at 11:00 a.m. ET, against the Philadelphia Rebels. All games can be streamed on NATV.







