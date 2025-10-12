Home Game Day: Minnesota Wilderness vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on October 11, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines and Wilderness close out their opening series in Anchorage tonight with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop at the Sullivan Arena.

Last night's matchup proved far more even than Thursday's, with the Wolverines outshooting the Wilderness 38-31 and nearly forcing overtime.

The third time's the charm; and tonight is our night. Duke Gentzler returns to the lineup after serving his one-game suspension, while Xander Mullens will serve his tonight.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.