Hat Tricks and Generals Close out Home-And-Home Series in Canton - November 21 & 22

Published on November 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks travel to Canton, MA, this weekend to take on the Northeast Generals at the Canton Ice House. The Friday-Saturday set will complete the home-and-home series between the teams and mark the fourth straight meeting between the East Division rivals. Friday's game begins at 8:00 PM, with Saturday's matchup starting at 7:00 PM.

Series Overview

This weekend features games five and six of the eight-game season series. Last week in Danbury, the clubs split the set, with the Hat Tricks winning 3-1 on Friday and the Generals responding with a 5-3 victory on Saturday. Overall, the Generals have claimed three of the first four meetings, outscoring Danbury 17-14, including a shootout win on October 18.

For Northeast, Braydon Hudtloff leads all skaters in the series with 8 points (3G, 5A). Hudtloff and Kody Moyer share the team lead with three goals each against Danbury. The Generals are 5-for-17 (29%) on the power play across the four games, while their goaltenders carry a 3.19 GAA and .906 save percentage.

For the Hat Tricks, Luke Melnik has paced Danbury's attack with 5 points (3G, 2A), including a team-high three goals against Northeast. Danbury will look to break through on the power play after going 0-for-10 in the series so far. Hat Tricks goaltenders hold a combined 3.70 GAA and .870 save percentage across the first four matchups.

Generals Overview

Northeast enters the weekend in 3rd place in the East Division with a 12-7-2-0 record (26 points, 7th in the NAHL). The Generals are coming off their split in Danbury and have won two of their last five and four of their last ten.

The Generals rank among the league's top offensive teams with 84 goals (3rd) while allowing 67 (20th). Their power play sits at 27.27% (7th) and their penalty kill at 83.12% (8th).

Team totals include 21 power-play goals (3rd) and six shorthanded goals (2nd).

Hudtloff leads the Generals with 24 points (5G, 19A), while Alec Hall paces the team with 12 goals and holds a club-best +9 rating. Logan Poulin leads the team with four game-winners, and Kyle Murray-Smith has a team-high 105 penalty minutes.

In goal, the Generals have a combined 2.98 GAA and .902 save percentage, including one shutout from Keagin Wilson. Will Minzenko leads the group with nine wins, a .907 save percentage, and a 2.76 GAA.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the weekend in 7th place in the East Division with a 9-9-1-2 record (21 points, 19th overall). After splitting the series at home with the Generals, the Hat Tricks have won two of their last five and three of their last ten.

The Hat Tricks have scored 65 goals (15th) and allowed 70 (27th). Their power play is at 14.49% (32nd), while the penalty kill sits at 80.77% (14th). Danbury has 10 power-play goals (29th), four shorthanded goals (7th), and has allowed three shorthanded goals (13th).

Kai Elkie leads the team with 19 points (6G, 13A). Matt Shpungin leads in goals (7), while Austin Michaud and Melnik share the team lead with two game-winning goals each. Ludovick Gauvin and Gavin O'Hara hold Danbury's best plus/minus (+4), and Willem Kerr leads in penalty minutes (43).

In net, Danbury's goaltenders hold a combined 3.09 GAA and .897 save percentage, with Luke Brassil owning the team's lone shutout. Jon Dukaric leads the team with six wins and holds Danbury's best save percentage (.899), while Brassil carries a 3.02 GAA.

The Hat Tricks will remain on the road next weekend for a two-game set against the division-leading Maryland Black Bears.







