Native American Heritage Weekend Marks Final Cloquet Games Before January

Published on November 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness will skate at the friendly confines of Northwoods Credit Union Arena for one more weekend in 2025, as they play host to the Janesville Jets this Friday and Saturday night (Nov. 21-22).

Minnesota will be wearing special uniforms that mark Native American Heritage month. After the completion of Saturday's game, the jerseys will be given to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Prior to Friday's game, a special FDL flag will be unveiled that will hang from the arena rafters.

The Wilderness (13-5-2) hope to honor those jerseys with a pair of victories, and bounce back after losing its last two contests. Minnesota fell to the Wisconsin Windigo in a series in Brookfield, WI, on Nov. 7-8 by scores of 5-4 and 4-3.

The Jets (11-9-0) also arrive on a downward trend. Janesville lost both games in its last series Nov. 14-15 in Chippewa Falls, WI. The Chippewa Steel swept the 2-game set with 4-3 and 3-2 victories.

Minnesota and Janesville met twice previously this season. The squads split a series in Cloquet on Oct. 31/Nov. 1, with Janesville prevailing in the opener, 3-2, and Wilderness coming out on top in game 2, 4-2.

Puck drop for both matchups this weekend is set for 7:15 p.m.

Media: Both games will stream on NAHLTV.com.

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent(s)

1 Wilderness 20 28 2 games vs. Janesville

2 Fairbanks 20 25 2 vs. Anchorage

3 Wisconsin 21 23 2 @ Kenai River

4 Janesville 20 22 2 @ Wilderness

5 Springfield 21 21 2 vs. Chippewa

6 Anchorage 21 21 2 @ Fairbanks

7 Kenai River 18 16 2 vs. Wisconsin

8 Chippewa 19 10 2 @ Springfield

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Janesville 69 61 23 for 78 (29.5%) 15 for 91 (83.5%)

Wilderness 90 57 23 for 94 (24.5%) 22 for 94 (76.6%)







North American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.