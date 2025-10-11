McKay's Hat Trick Powers Bugs Past IceRays

The Shreveport Mudbugs (5-4-1) got a hat trick from Carter McKay and a pair of goals from Andrej Paricka to lead the way in a 6-4 victory over the Corpus Christi IceRays in front of a raucous crowd at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

The Bugs got on the board in the opening frame as Carter McKay shoveled home a rebound tally to make it a 1-0 contest on the PP. After the IceRays tied it up a minute later, the Bugs went back ahead at 3:02 as Evan Hoglund sliced a shot into the net to give SHV a 2-1 edge. The home team extended their lead in the shorthanded variety as McKay took a stretch dump shot from Remy Pusateri and muscled in his second goal of the game to push the Bugs lead to 3-1.

After Corpus Christi netted three unanswered goals in the second period, the Bugs found the equalizer at 18:24 as Andrej Paricka pelted in the rebound in front for his first tally of the year to make it a wild 4-4 contest.

The Bugs broke a 4-4 tie at 8:28 of the third as Andrej Paricka backhanded home a rebound in front and roofed it for his second goal of the contest to give SHV a 5-4 lead. McKay would put the icing on the cake as he earned the hat trick jabbing home his third goal of the contest to push the lead to 6-4.

Tyler Hodges came in relief for Micah Adams to earn the win in net.

The Bugs and IceRays will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 P.M. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. A reminder that we'll be auctioning off the player-worn Military themed specialty jerseys after the contest.







