Maryland Starts and Finishes Strong for a 4-1 Win over New Hampshire

Published on October 10, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears entered Friday's contest against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings atop the East Division with a 7-1-1 record for 15 points. The Black Bears started strong against the Mountain Kings and never looked back, winning 4-1 for the team's eighth win of the season.

Maryland got off and running in the first period on a power play goal from forward Tanner Duncan, who slammed home a rebound past New Hampshire goalie Gavin Weeks for a 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, the Black Bears struck again with forward Brayden Wade scoring on a wrist shot from the slot to make it 2-0. The Mountain Kings struck back on a wrist shot from forward Tanner Anctil to make it 2-1 before the first period ended.

Duncan continued the scoring in the second period with a shorthanded goal, finding a bouncing puck in the crease off of a New Hampshire turnover and buried the puck five-hole for a 3-1 lead. Maryland defenseman Daniel Johnson scored less than 90 seconds later on a wrist shot from the point to make it 4-1. Black Bears' goaltender Dom Gatto took it the rest of the way, making 19 saves en route to a 4-1 win. Weeks made 23 stops in the loss.

The Black Bears and Mountain Kings rematch on Saturday night at Piney Orchard Ice Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NATV.







