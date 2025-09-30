Maryland Reignites Rivalry with Maine After Successful Showcase

Published on September 30, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The NAHL showcase has come and gone, with the Maryland Black Bears going 2-0-1 against three non-East Division Teams. Maryland now sits at 5-1-1 on the season, placing them at first in the East Division. But now the Black Bears' focus must shift back to within the division, as they head up north to face off against the Maine Nordiques, who ousted Maryland in last season's East Division Semi-Final in four games. Maine sits at 5-2-0 on the season and third in the East Division.

The Black Bears' offense was the talk of the town in Minnesota during the showcase, outscoring their opponents 15-6 in regulation/overtime. Game one saw Maryland dominate the Midwest Division's Chippewa Steel in a 9-3 win. 10 different skaters recorded multi-point nights for the Black Bears, including forward Trey Hinton's three goals and four points. The next game was against the South Division's Shreveport Mudbugs. Despite goals from defenseman Cole Peters and Sam Osei, Maryland yielded a late power play goal and fell 3-2 in the shootout. The Black Bears ended strong with a 4-1 win over the reigning Robertson Cup Champion Bismarck Bobcats of the Central Division, highlighted by Tanner Duncan's two points and 15 saves from goaltender Ryan Denes. The showcase also marked a return to the team by defenseman Victor Mannebratt, who was one of Maryland's blue line leaders during the 2024-2025 season. He recorded an assist in three showcase games played.

The Maine Nordiques had a great start to the showcase that ultimately culminated in a rocky finish. After a 3-0 shutout against the Midwest Division's Fairbanks Ice Dogs, aided by a game-winning goal from forward Damon Myers and 35 saves from goaltender Lukas Fursten, Maine fell apart. The Nordiques were outscored 14-2 over two blowout losses, a 6-2 loss to the Central Division's Austin Bruins, and an 8-0 loss to the Midwest Division's Janesville Jets. The Nordiques are led by forward Joe Gasperko, who's six assists and eight points lead the team in both categories.

This is the first time this season these two teams are meeting. Last year, Maine edged out Maryland in the season series, winning four of six games. The Black Bears went 1-1 in Maine in the regular season and 0-2 in the postseason.

Players to Watch:

Jaden Sikura (F, MYD): Sikura spent last season with the Northeast Generals, scoring six goals in 40 games. This season with Maryland, he already has five goals in just seven games, leading the Black Bears in goals. Sikura's impact at both even strength and on the power play has been noticeable, using his quick skating and lethal shot to create chances.

Jack Klevby (F, MNE): Klevby is another example of how a change of scenery can lead to offensive growth. Klevby had seven goals in 30 games played last season with the Springfield Jr. Blues. Since joining the Nordiques, he has five goals in seven games, leading the team in that category.

Maryland and Maine are set to clash on Friday, October 3rd, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Saturday, October 4th, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Norway Savings Bank Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







