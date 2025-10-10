Wolverines Struggle in Home Opener, Look to Regroup After 9-2 Loss

Rylan Bydal opened the scoring early, finishing off a crisp passing sequence from Luc Bydal and Sam Evert after a wraparound play behind the net.

The momentum shifted in the second period as Minnesota netted six unanswered goals, two of them on the power play; and extended their lead with another power-play tally early in the third.

Caleb Mahar added a shorthanded goal for Anchorage with just over five minutes remaining, but the Wilderness responded quickly with two more to seal the 9-2 win.

The Wolverines will look to bounce back tomorrow night when the two teams face off for game two of the three-game series.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Arena, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

