Bugs Drop an OT Heartbreaker to Aviators in NAHL Showcase
Published on September 25, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (2-3-1) couldn't hold onto an early 3-0 lead and dropped a heartbreaker to the Elmira Aviators, 4-3 in OT at the NAHL Showcase in the Super Rink from Blaine, MN Thursday afternoon.
The Bugs got off to a roaring start as Evan Adams poked home his first goal of the year in front to give SHV 1-0 lead at 4:44 of the first period. Jason Simons threw the initial shot on net to pick up the only assist. Shreveport added to their lead at 16:15 on the PP as McKay redirected home a puck in front to make it a 2-0 contest. Joe Samango earned the helper on the tally. SHV would cap off the opening frame at 19:52 as Liam Wolf-Taulbee would rifle home his first goal of the year in front to push the lead to 3-0. Vinny Diiulio and Simons picked up the assists.
Elmira showed lots of the fight in the 2nd period.as Matt Maglio slipped in a goal at 5:06 of the 2nd on the PP to make it a 3-1 contest.
The Aviators cashed in again early in the third on the PP again as Yianni Koukoves shot in his first tally of the campaign to cut the deficit to 3-2. Then w/ the extra attacker on the ice, the Aviators would even the score at 19:16 as Max Campbell hammered a shot from the LW circle which hit off the post and into the net to make it a 3-3 ballgame.
The game went to OT and it was Elmira's Jack Kohlmann spinning a shot in at 2:30 which was the game-winner to lift the Aviators to a 4-3 victory over the Mudbugs.
The Bugs will conclude their NAHL Showcase tomorrow morning as they'll take on the Maryland Black Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 11:45 A.M. from the Super Rink in Blaine, MN.
North American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2025
- Bugs Drop an OT Heartbreaker to Aviators in NAHL Showcase - Shreveport Mudbugs
- IceRays Late Push Falls Short in 2-1 Loss against Windigo - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Wilderness Split 1st 2 Games of Showcase - Minnesota Wilderness
- Aberdeen Wings Open Day One of NAHL Showcase with Win against the Wisconsin Windigo - Aberdeen Wings
- Rhinos Edged by Rochester at NAHL Showcase - El Paso Rhinos
- Stellar Special Teams, Timely Defense Secures Game 1 Win at Showcase - Oklahoma Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Shreveport Mudbugs Stories
- Bugs Drop an OT Heartbreaker to Aviators in NAHL Showcase
- Hodges' Stellar Performance Guides Bugs to Shutout Win over Ice Dogs
- Bugs Drop Home Opening Series to Wranglers, 4-1
- Bugs Squander Early Lead and Fall in Home Opener to Wranglers
- Bugs Rally Back to Knock off Warriors & Earn Series Split