Bugs Drop an OT Heartbreaker to Aviators in NAHL Showcase

September 25, 2025

The Shreveport Mudbugs (2-3-1) couldn't hold onto an early 3-0 lead and dropped a heartbreaker to the Elmira Aviators, 4-3 in OT at the NAHL Showcase in the Super Rink from Blaine, MN Thursday afternoon.

The Bugs got off to a roaring start as Evan Adams poked home his first goal of the year in front to give SHV 1-0 lead at 4:44 of the first period. Jason Simons threw the initial shot on net to pick up the only assist. Shreveport added to their lead at 16:15 on the PP as McKay redirected home a puck in front to make it a 2-0 contest. Joe Samango earned the helper on the tally. SHV would cap off the opening frame at 19:52 as Liam Wolf-Taulbee would rifle home his first goal of the year in front to push the lead to 3-0. Vinny Diiulio and Simons picked up the assists.

Elmira showed lots of the fight in the 2nd period.as Matt Maglio slipped in a goal at 5:06 of the 2nd on the PP to make it a 3-1 contest.

The Aviators cashed in again early in the third on the PP again as Yianni Koukoves shot in his first tally of the campaign to cut the deficit to 3-2. Then w/ the extra attacker on the ice, the Aviators would even the score at 19:16 as Max Campbell hammered a shot from the LW circle which hit off the post and into the net to make it a 3-3 ballgame.

The game went to OT and it was Elmira's Jack Kohlmann spinning a shot in at 2:30 which was the game-winner to lift the Aviators to a 4-3 victory over the Mudbugs.

The Bugs will conclude their NAHL Showcase tomorrow morning as they'll take on the Maryland Black Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 11:45 A.M. from the Super Rink in Blaine, MN.







