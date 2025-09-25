Hodges' Stellar Performance Guides Bugs to Shutout Win over Ice Dogs

Published on September 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (2-3) behind a fantastic performance from their netminder and a PP goal were able to grind out a 1-0 victory over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs Wednesday afternoon at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, MN.

After a scoreless two periods of exhilarating hockey which consisted of big saves on both ends and hitting a few posts on both sides, the third period decided the game.

At 6:51 of the third on the PP, it was Bugs defenseman Johnny Berndt getting his team on the board w/ a rocket of a shot from the point which found its way through to give SHV a 1-0 lead. Joe Samango and Jonah Jasser picked up the helpers. That was the only goal of the game as Tyler Hodges slammed the door in net to preserve the win for Shreveport.

Hodges made 34 stops on the day.

The Bugs will continue their NAHL Showcase tomorrow afternoon as they'll take on the Elmira Aviators. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. from the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, MN.







