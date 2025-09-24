Showcase Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Lone Star Brahmas

Published on September 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Greatest Show on Ice begins today! The Wolverines will match up against three out-of-division opponents throughout the next four days in Blaine, MN.

Your Anchorage Wolverines open the 2025 NAHL Showcase against the 2023 Robertson Cup Champions, the Lone Star Brahmas.

This marks only the second meeting between Anchorage and Lone Star with their last being during the 2023 Robertson Cup Final Four, where the Brahmas claimed the series en route to the title.

Coming into today, the Brahmas are 2-1-1-0, most recently falling to Corpus Christi, while the Wolverines split last weekend's series against the Wilderness.

Puck drop is set for 10:45 AM AKST, live on NAHLtv.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.