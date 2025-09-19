Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Minnesota Wilderness

Published on September 19, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines hit the ice tonight for their first game of the 2025-2026 season against the Minnesota Wilderness.

Familiar faces on tonight's lineup include Sam Evert, Duke Gentzler, Andrew Karkoc, Cole Frawner, Ian Christian, Jason Bourdukofsky, Landon Greenough, and Xander Mullens. Keiveri Flannery Schutt, an associate player with the team during the 24-25 season, will also be on the ice tonight.

You will see 10 fresh skaters for the Wolverines, along with two new netminders.

The Minnesota Wilderness warmed up their game last weekend when they swept the Springfield Jr. Blues in two games - the only Midwest Division team to go 2-0 in week one.

There will be a watch party tonight at Dave and Buster's in the Dimond Mall. Puck drops at 4:15pm AKST.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 19, 2025

