IceRays Win Opening Night Thriller in Overtime, 5-4, Over Brahmas

Published on September 19, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (1-0-0) kicked off the 2025-26 season with an electrifying overtime win, defeating the Lone Star Brahmas (2-0-1) by a final score of 5-4 on Friday night at the Hilliard Center. Forward Nick Sinani played the hero, scoring the game-winner in OT to secure Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques' first career NAHL victory in his debut behind the bench.

"I'm incredibly proud of the boys tonight. That was a gutsy performance from start to finish," said St. Jacques. "We showed resilience, especially battling back late and then sealing it in OT. Lone Star's a tough team - always well-coached, always physical - but our group stuck together, trusted the process, and found a way to win. That's the kind of character we want to build on moving forward."

Fueled by a packed opening-night crowd, the IceRays came out with speed and intensity, putting the Brahmas on their heels during the first 10 minutes. Although they didn't find the net early, the IceRays remained relentless. Their persistence paid off when forward Nick Peragine capitalized on a Brahmas turnover, snapping a shot past goaltender Nicolas Rempel for Corpus Christi's first goal of the season. The IceRays carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The momentum continued early in the second period, but the IceRays couldn't extend their lead. A penalty midway through the frame gave Lone Star a power play opportunity, and Gustav Lexell tied the game at 1-1 with a pinpoint shot. Discipline became an issue for Corpus Christi late in the period, leading to back-to-back power play goals for the Brahmas. Anthony Cappello gave Lone Star its first lead of the night with a dazzling coast-to-coast effort, and Vincenzo Capano extended it to 3-1 heading into the third.

The IceRays came storming out in the third period, flipping the script with three goals in the span of two minutes and twenty-three seconds. Defenseman Marc-Alexandre Richard cut the deficit to 3-2 just minutes in, finishing a feed from Viktor Lundstrom. Moments later, a power play opportunity saw James Chase bury the equalizer. Just 19 seconds after that, Lundstrom jammed home a rebound off a shot from Sam Troutwine to give Corpus Christi a 4-3 lead. Lone Star responded quickly with a goal from Christian Venticenque to even the score at 4-4. Both teams shut it down the rest of regulation sending us to overtime.

In the extra frame, the IceRays dominated possession. It took just one burst from Nick Sinani to blow past multiple defenders and bury the game-winner, sealing off a 5-4 victory for the IceRays to kick off the season.

The IceRays return to action tomorrow night for a rematch against the Brahmas at the Hilliard Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM. Fans can catch the action on NAHLTV and Retro Radio CC.







