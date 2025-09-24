Maddox Tulacro Named 25-26 LSB Captian

Published on September 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Lone Star Brahmas News Release







The Lone Star Brahmas are proud to announce Maddox Tulacro as the new captain for the 2025-2026 season. A steady presence on the blue line, Tulacro is a defenseman from Bethesda, Maryland, who has earned the respect of both his teammates and coaches through his leadership, work ethic, and commitment to the game. Entering his second year with the Brahmas, he brings experience, determination, and a strong voice to guide the team both on and off the ice. Congratulations Maddox!







