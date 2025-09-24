Maddox Tulacro Named 25-26 LSB Captian
Published on September 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Lone Star Brahmas News Release
The Lone Star Brahmas are proud to announce Maddox Tulacro as the new captain for the 2025-2026 season. A steady presence on the blue line, Tulacro is a defenseman from Bethesda, Maryland, who has earned the respect of both his teammates and coaches through his leadership, work ethic, and commitment to the game. Entering his second year with the Brahmas, he brings experience, determination, and a strong voice to guide the team both on and off the ice. Congratulations Maddox!
North American Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2025
- Maddox Tulacro Named 25-26 LSB Captian - Lone Star Brahmas
- Showcase Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Lone Star Brahmas - Anchorage Wolverines
- Kaenan Smith Commits to NCAA DI Hockey: University of Minnesota-Duluth - Janesville Jets
- 2025 NAHL Showcase Preview - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lone Star Brahmas Stories
- Maddox Tulacro Named 25-26 LSB Captian
- Ryan Cameron Named USA Hockey Goaltender of the Year
- A Message to Brahma Land
- Brahmas Head Back to Blaine
- Brahmas Tender Jackson Vaites