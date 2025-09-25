IceRays Drop Showcase Opener to Bobcats 5-1

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (2-1-0) dropped their opening game of the 2026 North American Hockey League Showcase, falling to the Bismarck Bobcats by a final score of 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

A sluggish start by the IceRays allowed Bismarck to control the early pace, spending extended time in the IceRays' defensive zone. Thanks to a stellar effort from goaltender Vladislav Bryzgalov, who made several key stops, the game remained scoreless through the opening 10 minutes. However, the Bobcats eventually broke through on a tic-tac-toe passing play that ended with a wide-open tap-in on the back door to make it 1-0.

Despite the slow start, the IceRays managed to pull even late in the first period. An opportunistic line change led to an odd-man rush, and Jack Mackenzie rifled a shot into the net in the dying seconds of the frame, sending the teams into intermission tied 1-1.

Corpus Christi came out strong to open the second period but couldn't beat Bobcats netminder Nils Maurins again. After sustained pressure by the IceRays, Bismarck used a timeout just before the halfway point of the period-and it paid off. The Bobcats scored twice more to take a 3-1 lead: Cooper Williams tallied his second goal of the season during four-on-four play, followed by a goal from Gianni Divita after a chaotic play that saw Bryzgalov accidentally taken out by a teammate in the crease.

Any hopes of a comeback were dashed early in the third period when Caden Bell scored a power-play goal to extend Bismarck's lead to 4-1. The Bobcats sealed the game with an empty netter, handing the IceRays their first loss of the season, 5-1.

