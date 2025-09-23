IceRays Head to Minnesota for 2026 NAHL Showcase Tripleheader

Published on September 23, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The undefeated Corpus Christi IceRays (2-0-0) are set to embark on their longest road trip of the season, heading to the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 22nd annual North American Hockey League Showcase. All 34 teams from across the nation will meet in the State of Hockey, each playing three games before returning to divisional play. The IceRays will face off against the defending Robertson Cup champion Bismarck Bobcats, the Wisconsin Windigo, and the Danbury Hat Tricks from September 24-27.

"We're proud of the way our group has started the season," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "The energy, the compete level, and the buy-in have all been there. Now the challenge is to keep that momentum rolling into the showcase. This is a great opportunity to measure ourselves against top-tier competition and continue building our identity."

The IceRays will open the showcase on Wednesday, September 24 at 1:00 p.m. CT against the Bobcats, followed by a matchup with the Wisconsin Windigo on Thursday, September 25 at 3:00 p.m. CT. They'll close out their showcase slate early on Friday, September 26 at 9:00 a.m. CT against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks.

Fans can catch all the action from Minnesota live on NAHLTV or tune in via the Retro Radio CC app. Be sure to sign up for NAHLTV, select the IceRays as your favorite team, and never miss a moment-home or away-all season long. For those attending the event, tournament and daily passes can be found.

The NAHL Showcase is a great opportunity for IceRays players to get noticed by NCAA Division 1 and 3 coaches who attend the event looking for talent. The showcase attracts over 9,000 people in attendance including over 300 professional, college, and junior scouts.

ICERAYS NEXT HOME SERIES

Corpus Christi IceRays host the Odessa Jackalopes on October 3rd & 4th at the Hilliard Center. Puck drop on both nights is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster or you can visit www.goicerays.com. Tickets are as low as $5! Don't miss the action!

About Corpus Christi IceRays: The Corpus Christi IceRays, a member of the North American Hockey League playing out of the American Bank Center in downtown Corpus Christi, TX. For more information or for all your ticketing needs, contact the IceRays Front Office at (361)-814-PUCK or visit www.GoIceRays.com. You can also follow the team through their social media platforms: Facebook @goicerays, Instagram @iceraysnahl, and Twitter @iceraysnahl

About North American Hockey League: Celebrating its 50th season in 2024-25, the NAHL, the only USA Hockey sanctioned Tier II Junior league boasting 35 teams in 20 states from North American. For more information, visit the NAHL website at https://nahl.com/

About American Bank Center: American Bank Center is an entertainment complex owned by the city of Corpus Christi and managed by Oak View Group with OVG Hospitality. The complex is in downtown Corpus Christi, Texas and consists of an arena, auditorium, and convention center. The facility hosts numerous conventions, trade shows, exhibitions, live performances, and sporting events. Located directly on the beautiful Corpus Christi Bay downtown, American Bank Center is flexible for any group offering complimentary Wi-Fi and premium food and beverage options.







North American Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.