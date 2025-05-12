Brahmas Head Back to Blaine

May 12, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Lone Star Brahmas News Release







After countless hours on the ice, thousands of miles traveled, a few injuries, and a whole lot of grit, the Lone Star Brahmas find themselves in the Robertson Cup Final Four once again.

The Brahmas found success early in the south division playoffs, kicking off their run with a 4-0 shutout against New Mexico at home. Rookie Christian Venticinque fired off two successful shots in the 2nd and 3rd periods. Fan favorite Saxton Tess did the rest, scoring two consecutive goals in the third.

The Brahmas went on to sweep the Ice Wolves, knocking them out of the race early.

Along came the next contenders, the Corpus Christi Ice Rays. The Brahmas had some unfinished business with the Ice Rays. Staring the series with an 1-0 OT win, Cooper Faughnan was able to get it done, setting the tone for the rest of the series. The Ice Rays tried to hang on in game two, but fell short as the Brahmas pulled off a 3-2 win.

Due to some venue difficulty down south, the Brahmas headed to El Paso to play Corpus for game three of the series. Even with a near empty barn, the Brahmas left everything they had on the ice in El Paso as they walked away with a tremendous 5-0 win to sweep the series and advance to the Final Four.

The Brahmas are now gearing up for the best of three series against the Wisconsin Windigo in Blaine. The Windigo hold the top spot in the midwest division, with a 41-14-1-3 record. The Brahmas record currently stands at 44-11-2-2.

Make sure to follow along on social media as we head up to Blaine for the chance to make history and brig home the Robby once again.







