A Big (W)eekend in Brahmaland

January 21, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Lone Star Brahmas News Release







The Brahmas have wrapped up a successful three game weekend once again.

The Brahmas played a two game series against the Oklahoma City Warriors on Friday and Saturday night. The Brahmas came in hot on Friday securing a 7-1 win with goals scored by Charlie Masek(13:24 1st), Christian Venticinque(13:00 1st), Kristo Pitkanen(15:02 2nd), Leo Bergstrom(9:29 2nd), Elias Kumlin(4:01 2nd), Charlie Masek(5:59 3rd), Cooper Faughnan(7:29 3rd).

The Brahmas were ready for more on Saturday, walking away with a 4-1 win. Saturday's goals were scored by Cooper Faughnan(1:30 1st), Saxton Tess(11:55 3rd), Leo Bergstrom(11:09 3rd), Elias Kumlin(5:22 3rd)

After taking Sunday off, the Brahmas returned to the rink to face the Shreveport Mudbugs on Monday afternoon. Ryan Comishock wasted no time during the first period, bringing the Brahmas to a 1-0 lead. Comishock was followed by Leo Bergstrom in the second, and newcomer Christian Venticinque in the third. Venticinque has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with after only being in a Brahmas jersey for under a month. Saxton Tess was able to secure a 4-1 lead toward the end of the third period.

These games have allowed the Brahmas to remain in the top spot in the South Division with a record of 28-6-1-2. The Brahmas top numeric competitor, the Bismarck Bobcats, currently stand leading the Central Division with a 28-5-1-1 record.

Stay tuned for this weekend's two game series as the Brahmas hit the road to head to Corpus Christi.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.